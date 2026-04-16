Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,482 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.81% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $30,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,740,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,838,000 after acquiring an additional 280,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,010,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,741,000 after acquiring an additional 79,473 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $55,665,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 128.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,879,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,564,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,388,000 after acquiring an additional 71,518 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of CWK opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 0.86%.The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm’s core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

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