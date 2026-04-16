KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200,099 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Progressive worth $94,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Progressive by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,833 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1,614.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 91.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 40.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 471.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 270 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 558 shares in the company, valued at $115,227. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maribel Pumarejo sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $150,201.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,044 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 2.4%

PGR stock opened at $201.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $192.02 and a 1-year high of $289.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.28. The firm has a market cap of $117.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.13. Progressive had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.08%.

Key Headlines Impacting Progressive

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays set a $247.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore restated a “negative” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $303.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Progressive from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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