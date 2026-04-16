Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 5,984 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,071 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC set a $310.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.25.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $198.87 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.04 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.51 and a 200-day moving average of $184.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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