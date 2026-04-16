Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a 1.9% increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Sonoco Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

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Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $55.15 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

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