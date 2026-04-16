CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Stake Increased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 137.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWV. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth $28,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jane Street commitment — Jane Street agreed to commit roughly $6 billion in cloud spend with CoreWeave and separately invested $1 billion of equity, giving CoreWeave material multi‑year revenue visibility and a strategic, deep‑pocketed customer. Read More.

Jane Street commitment — Jane Street agreed to commit roughly $6 billion in cloud spend with CoreWeave and separately invested $1 billion of equity, giving CoreWeave material multi‑year revenue visibility and a strategic, deep‑pocketed customer. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Expanded Meta arrangement — reports of a ~ $21 billion multi‑year capacity deal with Meta further enlarge CoreWeave’s contracted backlog and underpin revenue growth expectations that traders are pricing in. Read More.

Expanded Meta arrangement — reports of a ~ $21 billion multi‑year capacity deal with Meta further enlarge CoreWeave’s contracted backlog and underpin revenue growth expectations that traders are pricing in. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Anthropic win and analyst upgrades — a new Anthropic data‑center agreement plus multiple upgrades/initiations (DA Davidson, Hedgeye, others) and bullish revenue forecasts have amplified momentum and institutional inflows. Read More.

Anthropic win and analyst upgrades — a new Anthropic data‑center agreement plus multiple upgrades/initiations (DA Davidson, Hedgeye, others) and bullish revenue forecasts have amplified momentum and institutional inflows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Large insider sales disclosed — insiders including CEO/execs sold substantial blocks (Brian Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares at ~$110.82) but filings show the trades were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans, which lowers signal strength though increases headline risk. Read More.

Large insider sales disclosed — insiders including CEO/execs sold substantial blocks (Brian Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares at ~$110.82) but filings show the trades were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans, which lowers signal strength though increases headline risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Very large CapEx and cash‑flow requirements — analysts warn CoreWeave needs tens of billions in CapEx to scale, creating financing/dilution and margin risks that could cap longer‑term returns if execution or funding costs deteriorate. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $21,783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 248,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,055,493.04. The trade was a 54.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $90,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,071,541.22. This trade represents a 79.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,562,139 shares of company stock valued at $749,448,956.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CRWV opened at $118.69 on Thursday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average of $94.42.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About CoreWeave

(Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

See Also

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