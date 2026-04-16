Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Plans $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Starbucks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 82.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

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Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $98.34 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $104.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average of $89.70.

About Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

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Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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