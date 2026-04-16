Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.3%
IGA opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.
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