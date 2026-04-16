U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $617,000 in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 60,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 158,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 41,871 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 99,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Finley Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Finley Financial LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

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iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $36.88 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods. The underlying Index is designed to represent the performance of the companies in the Chinese equity market, which are available to the international investors.

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