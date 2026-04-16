Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sysco (SYY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sysco (NYSE: SYY) in the last few weeks:

4/11/2026 – Sysco was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

4/7/2026 – Sysco had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2026 – Sysco had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2026 – Sysco had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2026 – Sysco had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2026 – Sysco was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.

3/8/2026 – Sysco was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

3/5/2026 – Sysco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim.

2/28/2026 – Sysco was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/24/2026 – Sysco was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.

2/19/2026 – Sysco had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $232,454.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $453,681.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,165. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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