Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Increased by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Sovran Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 72,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,899,239 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

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Key Amazon.com News

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Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $248.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.41 and its 200-day moving average is $224.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.29 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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