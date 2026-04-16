OAKMONT Corp Has $89.19 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

OAKMONT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 15.4% of OAKMONT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. OAKMONT Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $89,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $248.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $165.29 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 72,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,899,239 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Key Amazon.com News

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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