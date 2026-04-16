Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.45, but opened at $16.30. Demant A/S shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 419 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Demant A/S Trading Up 1.8%

About Demant A/S

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14.

(Get Free Report)

Demant A/S is a Denmark-based global hearing health care company specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of hearing solutions and audiological diagnostic instruments. The company’s flagship brands include Oticon, Bernafon and Sonic, which offer a range of hearing aids designed to address various levels of hearing loss. In addition to personal hearing devices, Demant provides diagnostic equipment such as audiometers and tympanometers, supporting hearing care professionals in accurate assessment and fitting of hearing solutions.

Beyond hearing aids and diagnostics, Demant’s product portfolio extends to hearing implants—cochlear and bone-anchored systems—through its Oticon Medical division.

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