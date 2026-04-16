HC Wainwright Cuts Earnings Estimates for WAVE Life Sciences

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WAVE Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for WAVE Life Sciences’ FY2028 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WVE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $38.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WAVE Life Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

WAVE Life Sciences Stock Up 2.7%

WAVE Life Sciences stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. WAVE Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of -1.32.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). WAVE Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 85.69% and a negative net margin of 478.35%.The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.68 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WAVE Life Sciences

In other news, insider Chris Francis sold 33,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $499,569.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,098.35. This represents a 34.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 3,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $43,416.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 408,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,908.70. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,373 shares of company stock worth $757,527. 23.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAVE Life Sciences Company Profile

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WAVE Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on the discovery and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapies designed to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Leveraging proprietary chemistry and precision synthesis, WAVE engineers drug candidates with defined stereochemistry to optimize potency, safety and manufacturability. This approach aims to enhance target specificity and improve therapeutic profiles compared with traditional oligonucleotide medicines.

The company’s pipeline includes programs in neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative conditions including Huntington’s disease, as well as early-stage cardiovascular and liver indications.

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