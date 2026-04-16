Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Stock Holdings Increased by Hassell Wealth Management LLC

Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 8.7% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $26,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 369.9% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,650.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $49.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

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