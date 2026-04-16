Head-To-Head Contrast: BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) vs. Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) and Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

BGSF has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worley has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of BGSF shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of BGSF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BGSF 1 1 0 1 2.33 Worley 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BGSF and Worley, as reported by MarketBeat.

This table compares BGSF and Worley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BGSF -8.43% -15.34% -8.96% Worley N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BGSF and Worley”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BGSF $93.31 million 0.73 -$11.43 million ($1.03) -5.86 Worley $7.28 billion 0.57 $264.87 million N/A N/A

Worley has higher revenue and earnings than BGSF.

Summary

Worley beats BGSF on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BGSF

(Get Free Report)

BGSF, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, management services, and other IT workforce solutions. This segment also offers finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. It serves its products to fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting companies. The company was formerly known as BG Staffing, Inc. and changed its name to BGSF, Inc. in February 2021. BGSF, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About Worley

(Get Free Report)

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services. It serves new energy, power, upstream and midstream, refining and chemicals, and infrastructure markets, as well as mining, minerals, and metals markets. The company was formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited and changed its name to Worley Limited in October 2019. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

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