KBC Group NV Grows Position in AT&T Inc. $T

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,907,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,105 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of AT&T worth $146,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 67.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,184,000 after buying an additional 17,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in AT&T by 931.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,027,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249,373 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 222.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,846,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725,382 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,472,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,259 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AT&T by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,823,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

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AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Trending Headlines about AT&T

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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