KBC Group NV Grows Position in AT&T Inc. $T

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,907,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,105 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of AT&T worth $146,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 67.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,184,000 after buying an additional 17,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in AT&T by 931.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,027,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249,373 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 222.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,846,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725,382 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,472,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,259 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AT&T by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,823,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Performance
Shares of T stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.
Trending Headlines about AT&T
Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlight AT&T as an attractive value/dividend play given its low P/E and yield, supporting longer-term investor interest. Why AT&T (T) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentators flag AT&T as oversold (low RSI) with potential rebound upside alongside other telecom names, which can attract momentum buyers. Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings analysis focuses on AT&T’s first-quarter 2026 results under its new segment structure (post-Lumen and EchoStar) and updated free-cash-flow guidance — this is a key event that could move the stock depending on FCF, churn and legacy revenue trends. A Look At AT&T (T) Valuation Ahead Of First 2026 Earnings Under New Segment Structure
- Neutral Sentiment: Follow-up coverage examines whether the new segment reporting will prove that recent acquisitions meaningfully support AT&T’s dividend story — the earnings release will be the test. Can AT&T’s (T) New Segment Reporting Clarify Whether Acquisitions Truly Support Its Dividend Story?
- Neutral Sentiment: Adaptive ML’s growth hires underscore that AT&T is a customer for enterprise ML/AI deployments; this is incremental validation of AT&T’s tech partnerships but not yet a major revenue driver. Adaptive ML Appoints Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons with Comcast highlight competitive dynamics in broadband and wireless; investors should watch subscriber trends and capex cadence when sizing relative opportunity. AT&T vs Comcast: Which Telecom Stock is the Smarter Pick Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Federal scrutiny has increased after reports that the nation’s emergency backup cell network (operated by AT&T) failed in emergencies; lawmakers are seeking more oversight, raising regulatory and reputational risk. The Nation’s Emergency Cell Network Failed in Emergencies. Lawmakers Want Change.
- Negative Sentiment: Two recent lawsuits allege AT&T’s relocation mandate discriminated against older workers; potential legal costs, settlements or HR disruption could weigh on sentiment. Lawsuits claim AT&T’s CEO saw the relocation mandate as a way to replace older workers with younger ones
- Negative Sentiment: Consumer pushback is surfacing after rumors of a new “Elite” plan priced above $100 — if pricing or value perception worsens, it could hurt subscriber additions/retention. Does AT&T really think customers will pay over $100 for rumored Elite plan?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.
Check Out Our Latest Report on T
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.
AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.
Featured Articles
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.