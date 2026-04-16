Cwm LLC Has $73.86 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $73,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,155,000 after buying an additional 1,079,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,617,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,476,000 after purchasing an additional 958,701 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,902,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,290,000 after purchasing an additional 118,286 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 30.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,362 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,112,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,255,000 after purchasing an additional 155,636 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $176.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.16.

Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $154.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.23 and a 200-day moving average of $151.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $211.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.83%.

PepsiCo declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.