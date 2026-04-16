Cwm LLC Has $73.86 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $73,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,155,000 after buying an additional 1,079,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,617,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,476,000 after purchasing an additional 958,701 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,902,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,290,000 after purchasing an additional 118,286 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 30.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,362 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,112,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,255,000 after purchasing an additional 155,636 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $176.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.16.
Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Prediction markets are pricing in a strong chance of an earnings beat for Q1 (Polymarket shows high beat probability), which could buoy the stock if results and commentary meet expectations. PepsiCo Earnings Prediction Market Preview: What Will Ramon Laguarta Say?
- Positive Sentiment: Several analysts have revised forecasts ahead of the call, raising odds of a positive post‑earnings reaction if guidance and margins are stable. PepsiCo Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call
- Positive Sentiment: Celebrity/influencer support: Jim Cramer publicly said he’s impressed with PepsiCo’s handling of demand shifts (GLP‑1 era), which can help sentiment among retail investors. Jim Cramer Notes He is Impressed With “Pepsi’s Dealing With the Travails of Processed Food and the Year of GLP-1”
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend reliability and yield continue to be a structural positive for investors seeking income, highlighted in recent commentary about long‑term shareholder returns. Early Pepsi stock investors now earn a 10% dividend yield
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple earnings previews and “everything to know” pieces set expectations for Q1 revenue around ~$18.9B and EPS ~ $1.54–1.55; these previews keep attention on guidance and margin commentary rather than creating new catalysts. PepsiCo (PEP) Reports Q1: Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Previews note expected higher Q1 sales following price cuts — that supports top‑line momentum but leaves the market focused on whether margin recovery follows. PepsiCo Expected to Post Higher 1Q Sales Following Price Cuts — Earnings Preview
- Negative Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its price target to $154 and kept an Equal‑Weight rating, signaling limited near‑term upside and adding downward pressure on sentiment. Barclays adjusts PepsiCo price target to $154 from $160, maintains Equal Weight rating
- Negative Sentiment: Price cuts and product revamps aim to stimulate demand but raise near‑term margin risk — Barron’s and Seeking Alpha flag margins and Frito‑Lay volume issues as key risk areas for the print. PepsiCo Cuts Prices, Revamps Products. Earnings Will Show if It’s Working.
- Negative Sentiment: Corporate/legal overhang: PepsiCo settled an EEOC lawsuit related to a fired blind worker, a reputational/legal item that may modestly weigh on sentiment. PepsiCo Settles EEOC Lawsuit on Behalf of Fired Blind Worker
- Negative Sentiment: Activist pressure (Elliott) increases scrutiny — coverage notes PepsiCo must show the Elliott‑triggered turnaround is working, adding execution risk if results or guidance disappoint. PepsiCo faces pressure to show Elliott-triggered turnaround is working
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of PEP stock opened at $154.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.23 and a 200-day moving average of $151.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $211.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.83%.
PepsiCo declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
Read More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.