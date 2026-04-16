EXOR (OTCMKTS:EXOSF) Short Interest Up 38.4% in March

EXOR (OTCMKTS:EXOSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 83,574 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the March 15th total of 60,372 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 557.2 days.

EXOR Stock Performance

EXOSF opened at $51.55 on Thursday. EXOR has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $51.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55.

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Exor N.V. is a diversified holding company incorporated in the Netherlands and controlled by the Agnelli family. Through strategic investments and active ownership, the company pursues long-term value creation across multiple industries. Exor’s portfolio spans automotive, industrial, media and reinsurance sectors, reflecting a broad spectrum of global business interests.

In the automotive arena, Exor holds significant stakes in Stellantis, the multinational automaker formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group, and in Ferrari, the luxury sports car manufacturer.

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