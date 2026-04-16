Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 102,900 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,900 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,994,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,224.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $905.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $976.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $979.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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