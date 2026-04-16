Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) and Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) Head to Head Survey

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX – Get Free Report) and Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Wellgistics Health has a beta of -3.78, suggesting that its share price is 478% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Incannex Healthcare has a beta of 7.5, suggesting that its share price is 650% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Incannex Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Wellgistics Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Incannex Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wellgistics Health 1 0 0 0 1.00 Incannex Healthcare 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wellgistics Health and Incannex Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

This table compares Wellgistics Health and Incannex Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wellgistics Health -433.95% -1,617.25% -175.38% Incannex Healthcare N/A -114.95% -103.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wellgistics Health and Incannex Healthcare”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wellgistics Health $23.34 million 0.76 -$101.28 million ($1.44) -0.10 Incannex Healthcare N/A N/A -$46.88 million ($8.41) -0.43

Incannex Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wellgistics Health. Incannex Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wellgistics Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Incannex Healthcare beats Wellgistics Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wellgistics Health

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Founded in 2022, Wellgistics Health is a holding company for various existing and planned strategic businesses centered around pharmaceuticals and healthcare services. As a micro health ecosystem, our portfolio of companies consists of a pharmacy, wholesale operations, and a technology division with a novel platform for hub and clinical services. We are focused on improving the lives of patients while delivering unique solutions for pharmacies, providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payors. In January 2023 and May 2023, Wellgistics Health entered into separate definitive agreements with the owners of Wood Sage and Wellgistics LLC, respectively, whereby Wellgistics Health would acquire all of the respective outstanding membership interests of Wood Sage and Wellgistics LLC. In June 2024, Wellgistics Health and Wood Sage entered into an amended and revised definitive agreement and closed on the Wood Sage Acquisition, thereby making Wood Sage a wholly owned subsidiary of Wellgistics Health. In connection with the Wood Sage Acquisition, Wellgistics Health acquired Wood Sage’s two operating subsidiaries, APS—a pharmaceutical technology hub—and CSP—a retail community specialty pharmacy. On August 30, 2024, Wellgistics Health closed on the Wellgistics Acquisition, thereby making Wellgistics LLC—a company focused on wholesale operations including the distribution and fulfillment of certain pharmaceutical medications to a network of independent pharmacies meant to improve market access to and patient outcomes regarding the medications—a wholly owned subsidiary of Wellgistics Health. As such, Wellgistics Health currently exists as a holding company with Wood Sage as a directly held intermediate holding company subsidiary, APS and CSP as indirect operating subsidiaries, and Wellgistics LLC as a direct operating subsidiary. On October 4, 2024, the Company changed its corporate name to “Wellgistics Health, Inc.” by filing a duly authorized Certificate of Amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation. Despite that Wellgistics Health only recently closed the Wood Sage Acquisition and the Wellgistics Acquisition during 2024, the three companies have shared common office space, comarketed solutions to the marketplace, and leveraged financial and back-office support prior to June 2024. As such, Wellgistics Health’s management believes that its close business relationships have and will continue to limit the need for post-closing integration. The mailing address of our principal executive office is 3000 Bayport Drive, Suite 950 Tampa, FL.

About Incannex Healthcare

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Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications. The company offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. It also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 skin that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis. In addition, its product portfolio includes IHL-675A for inflammatory lung disease, IHL-675A for rheumatoid arthritis, IHL-675A for inflammatory bowel disease, and IHL-216A for traumatic brain injury and concussion, which have completed pre-clinical trials; and MedChew 1401 for pain and spasticity in multiple sclerosis, MedChew GB for post-herpatic neuralgia, MedChew-1502 for Parkinson's disease, MedChew-1503 for dementia, MedChew RL for restless legs syndrome, APIRx 1505 Flotex for chrohn's disease, CanChew RX and SuppoCan (Suppository) for inflammatory bowel disease, CheWell for addiction of cannabis, CanQuit for tobacco smoking cessation, CanQuit O for opioid addiction, APIRx-1701 for glaucoma, suppoCan gastro for IBD, and APIRx-1702 for dry eye syndrome that are in pre-clinical trials. Incannex Healthcare Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

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