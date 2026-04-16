Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Stock Holdings Raised by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 5.0% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $35,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,069,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,254,000 after purchasing an additional 537,112 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,444,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,732 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,629,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,575,000 after purchasing an additional 275,875 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,454,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,444,000 after purchasing an additional 242,746 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,335,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,088,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.62. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $101.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day moving average is $91.41.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

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