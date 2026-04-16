Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,583,581 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 1,184,211 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,657.2 days.

Gestamp Automoción Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GMPUF opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. Gestamp Automoción has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Get Gestamp Automoción alerts:

About Gestamp Automoción

(Get Free Report)

Gestamp Automoción is a global engineering and manufacturing company specializing in the design, development and production of metal components and assemblies for the automotive industry. Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, the company focuses on delivering body-in-white structures, chassis and mechanical parts that enhance vehicle safety, performance and lightweight construction. Gestamp serves a broad customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), supporting both traditional internal combustion vehicles and next-generation electric models.

The company’s product portfolio includes cold- and hot-stamped steel parts, precision-forged components, tubular elements and tailor-welded blanks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gestamp Automoción Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gestamp Automoción and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.