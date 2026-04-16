Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.6480, with a volume of 20136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Bioventus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Bioventus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Bioventus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

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Bioventus Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $878.06 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87.

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter. Bioventus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.00%.Bioventus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michelle Mcmurry-Heath sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $105,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,523.63. This represents a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bioventus during the third quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,262,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 170,900 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 3.1% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 28.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile

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Bioventus, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, is a global medical device company specializing in orthobiologic solutions aimed at accelerating healing and improving patient outcomes in musculoskeletal conditions. The company develops and commercializes a portfolio of non‐surgical therapies designed to address bone healing, osteoarthritis pain management and soft tissue repair. Its flagship EXOGEN® Ultrasound Bone Healing System utilizes low‐intensity pulsed ultrasound technology to stimulate bone growth and has been widely used in the management of delayed fractures and nonunions.

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