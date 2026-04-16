Zacks Research Upgrades Stantec (NYSE:STN) to Strong-Buy

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STN. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings cut Stantec from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Stantec from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

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Stantec Price Performance

Stantec stock opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.12. Stantec has a 12-month low of $84.08 and a 12-month high of $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 5.90%.Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,966,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,622,000 after buying an additional 92,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Stantec by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,321,000 after buying an additional 897,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Stantec by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,131,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,890,000 after buying an additional 117,613 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,475,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,680,000 after buying an additional 26,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Stantec by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,469,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,236,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm’s service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

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