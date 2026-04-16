Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,032 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $68,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $345.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $249.94 and a fifty-two week high of $345.41. The stock has a market cap of $603.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.37 and a 200-day moving average of $333.93.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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