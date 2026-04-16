Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 372,480 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 291,318 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,123 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 22.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:NUV opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $9.26.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide its shareholders with current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt obligations issued by state, municipal, and local governments across the United States. Through its diversified portfolio, NUV aims to deliver a stable stream of tax-advantaged income while preserving capital.

NUV’s investment strategy focuses on long-term municipal bonds, selecting securities based on credit quality, yield potential, and sector diversification.

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