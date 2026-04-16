Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.78, but opened at $39.46. Imperial Tobacco Group shares last traded at $39.5608, with a volume of 25,947 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Imperial Tobacco Group Stock Down 4.1%

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74.

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Imperial Tobacco Group, historically established in the United Kingdom in 1901 and now operating under the Imperial Brands name, is a multinational tobacco and nicotine company headquartered in Bristol, England. The company’s core business is the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco products and alternative nicotine offerings to adult consumers. It supplies products through a combination of owned channels and third-party distributors and focuses on managing an international portfolio of consumer tobacco and nicotine brands.

Product categories include manufactured cigarettes, cigars and fine-cut tobacco for roll-your-own use, together with a growing range of next-generation nicotine products such as vaping devices, heated tobacco and non-combustible nicotine formats that reflect a strategic shift toward reduced-risk alternatives.

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