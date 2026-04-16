FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FGI Industries in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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FGI Industries Stock Up 19.2%

FGI Industries stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. FGI Industries has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $12.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.58.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. FGI Industries had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $30.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FGI Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FGI Industries

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FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

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