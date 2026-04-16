Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Holdings Increased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,179.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 891.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 886.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $902,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $631,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $107.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $454.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,511,233 shares of company stock valued at $138,320,982 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

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Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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