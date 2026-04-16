Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 7,963 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,963 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.5%

ACWI opened at $148.80 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $108.55 and a 12 month high of $148.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

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