Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires Shares of 56,488 DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 56,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 469.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,002,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,871 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,231,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,717,000 after buying an additional 1,377,897 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $9,098,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 683.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,201,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 1,047,772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 115.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 939,766 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Steve Spierto sold 4,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $39,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 77,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,311.61. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DRH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on DRH

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of DRH stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 5.69%.The company had revenue of $274.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of upscale, full-service hotels in urban gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2004 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company focuses on investing in high-quality lodging properties that cater to both business and leisure travelers. Its assets are positioned in key metropolitan areas, enabling DiamondRock to benefit from strong demand drivers such as corporate travel, group conventions and resort leisure stays.

The company’s portfolio includes full-service hotels offering a broad range of amenities, including guest rooms, on-site food and beverage outlets, meeting and event space, fitness centers and spa services.

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