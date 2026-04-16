Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases New Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 137.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 744.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of COLL opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $205.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.36 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP David Dieter sold 13,976 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $488,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,319.32. The trade was a 15.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 49,976 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $2,019,530.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,225.70. The trade was a 41.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company’s core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company’s principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

Further Reading

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