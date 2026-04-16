Cactus, Inc. $WHD Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 92.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,085 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Cactus were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 11.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.8% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 59,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 122.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, President Joel Bender sold 106,809 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $5,331,905.28. Following the transaction, the president owned 27,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,426.56. This trade represents a 79.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,039,080. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cactus Stock Up 0.9%

WHD stock opened at $53.21 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Cactus had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHD. Zacks Research cut shares of Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cactus

More Cactus News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cactus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near-term and multi-year EPS forecasts for Cactus (small but consistent increases to Q1 2026, Q2 2026, Q4 2026/Q4 2027 and FY2027/FY2028 estimates). These upward revisions support a healthier earnings trajectory and help explain buying interest in WHD today.

Zacks Research raised several near-term and multi-year EPS forecasts for Cactus (small but consistent increases to Q1 2026, Q2 2026, Q4 2026/Q4 2027 and FY2027/FY2028 estimates). These upward revisions support a healthier earnings trajectory and help explain buying interest in WHD today. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks continues to carry a “Hold” rating on WHD — the upgrades are modest and the analyst stance remains cautious, suggesting limited conviction behind larger price moves.

Zacks continues to carry a “Hold” rating on WHD — the upgrades are modest and the analyst stance remains cautious, suggesting limited conviction behind larger price moves. Neutral Sentiment: Cactus announced its Q1 2026 earnings release after market close on May 6, 2026, with a conference call on May 7 (a scheduled catalyst that could drive volatility around the dates). Cactus Announces Timing of First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Cactus announced its Q1 2026 earnings release after market close on May 6, 2026, with a conference call on May 7 (a scheduled catalyst that could drive volatility around the dates). Negative Sentiment: Despite the raises, Zacks’ FY2026 EPS projection ($2.70) remains below the consensus estimate (~$3.08). That gap suggests analysts still expect near-term headwinds relative to the street, which could cap upside if the company doesn’t beat that lower expectation materially.

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

See Also

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