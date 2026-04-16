Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is Yousif Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,728 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.6% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $148,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $671.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $626.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $652.04. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $872.00 target price (up from $830.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $837.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total transaction of $36,471,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total value of $5,106,100.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,352.84. This represents a 74.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 164,499 shares of company stock worth $105,237,895 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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