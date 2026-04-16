Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes $518,000 Position in Tilray Brands, Inc. $TLRY

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 299,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Tilray Brands by 99,204,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 992,048 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,748,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Tilray Brands by 8,971.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 561,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 554,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Tilray Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Tilray Brands Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Tilray Brands stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $810.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.79. Tilray Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $23.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.35 million. Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 156.51%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tilray Brands

(Free Report)

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray’s product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.