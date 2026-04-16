Token Cat (NASDAQ:TC) & OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Head to Head Review

Token Cat (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) and OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Token Cat and OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Token Cat N/A N/A N/A OLB Group -67.70% -126.64% -47.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Token Cat and OLB Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Token Cat $6.74 million 2.56 -$25.76 million N/A N/A OLB Group $8.68 million 0.70 -$5.87 million ($3.56) -0.14

OLB Group has higher revenue and earnings than Token Cat.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Token Cat and OLB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Token Cat 1 0 0 0 1.00 OLB Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility & Risk

Token Cat has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OLB Group has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Token Cat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Token Cat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.2% of OLB Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Token Cat beats OLB Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Token Cat

(Get Free Report)

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction. The company also offers business and technical support, and consulting services; online marketing services through various online platforms, including tuanche.com website, WeChat account, WeChat mini-program, mobile applications, and Cheshangtong, a SaaS product; and referral services for commercial bank to enhance its auto loan business. The company has a strategic partnership with Alibaba Group's Tmall; and Beijing Easyhome Furnishing Chain Group Co., Ltd. TuanChe Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About OLB Group

(Get Free Report)

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

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