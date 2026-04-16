Short Interest in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Rises By 28.0%

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,556,333 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 4,340,746 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,353 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Repligen Stock Performance

RGEN opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Repligen has a 52-week low of $109.66 and a 52-week high of $175.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.39.

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Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.23 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 67.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

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About Repligen

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Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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