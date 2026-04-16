MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Up 27.4% in March

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,194 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 29,189 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXE. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 47.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 483,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

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MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE CXE opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%.

(Get Free Report)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE: CXE) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund achieves this objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations, which may include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal securities issued by state and local governments throughout the United States.

The trust focuses on both investment-grade and below-investment-grade municipal securities, aiming to capture wider spreads in the high-yield segment of the municipal bond market.

Further Reading

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