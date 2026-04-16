First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,381 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 17,467 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,870 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 4,370.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 577,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,210,000 after buying an additional 564,319 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,887,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,734,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,856,000 after purchasing an additional 61,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after purchasing an additional 60,187 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund stock opened at $208.73 on Thursday. First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund has a 1 year low of $150.22 and a 1 year high of $224.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.21.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

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