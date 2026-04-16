KBC Group NV Has $112.14 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,420,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.22% of MetLife worth $112,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the third quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.2% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
MetLife Stock Performance
Shares of MET opened at $77.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $67.33 and a one year high of $83.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.88.
Trending Headlines about MetLife
Here are the key news stories impacting MetLife this week:
- Positive Sentiment: MetLife told shareholders to reject a mini‑tender offer from Potemkin Limited — the company framed the unsolicited $44.20 bid as opportunistic and well below market, signaling active management protection of shareholder value. MetLife Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini‑Tender” Offer by Potemkin Limited
- Positive Sentiment: Concert bookings at MetLife Stadium (e.g., Usher & Chris Brown two‑night event) keep venue utilization and non‑insurance revenue opportunities visible to investors. Usher and Chris Brown bring the ‘R&B Tour’ to MetLife for two‑night event
- Positive Sentiment: MetLife Foundation awarded over $6.5M globally, reinforcing ESG/PR initiatives that can support brand and stakeholder relations. MetLife Foundation Awards Over $6.5 Million Globally to Address Essential Community Needs
- Neutral Sentiment: MetLife Stadium is being temporarily rebranded for the 2026 FIFA World Cup (New York‑New Jersey Stadium), increasing global visibility but with unclear direct financial impact on MetLife the insurer. MetLife Stadium temporarily changes its name for World Cup
- Negative Sentiment: Broad negative press about planned NJ Transit fare surges to MetLife Stadium for World Cup events (reports of $80–$100+ one‑way fares) has drawn political pushback from leaders and could create reputational and logistical headaches for stadium events. That controversy can translate into headline risk for MetLife’s stadium association. Trumpflation hits the World Cup: Fans face $80–$100 transit fares on top of $4,000‑plus tickets
- Negative Sentiment: Political leaders including Chuck Schumer and Kathy Hochul publicly criticized high train fares and urged that transport costs be covered, amplifying the negative publicity tied to World Cup logistics at MetLife Stadium. Chuck Schumer, Kathy Hochul Slam FIFA For $100 Train Tickets To MetLife Stadium, Urge Covering Transport For Fans Amid ‘$11 Billion Windfall’
- Negative Sentiment: Bank of America trimmed its price target on MET from $103 to $99 (still a Buy rating), which can exert near‑term selling pressure despite the remaining upside the analyst sees. MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Cut to $99.00 by Analysts at Bank of America
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on MetLife from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MetLife from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore set a $96.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MetLife
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.
In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.
See Also
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