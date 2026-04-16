KBC Group NV Has $112.14 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,420,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.22% of MetLife worth $112,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the third quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.2% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

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MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $77.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $67.33 and a one year high of $83.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.88.

Trending Headlines about MetLife

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.43 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting MetLife this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on MetLife from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MetLife from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore set a $96.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

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About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

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