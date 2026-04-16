Perpetual Ltd Sells 31,452 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 31,452 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $66,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.50, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 520,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,535,990.50. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 72,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,899,239 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Amazon.com Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $248.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.29 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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