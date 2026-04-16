Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Allied Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 48.13%.

Allied Resources Stock Down 22.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALOD opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $933,945.00, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.44. Allied Resources has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.27.

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Allied Resources Company Profile

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Allied Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc in August 1998.

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