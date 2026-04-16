Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Allied Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 48.13%.
Allied Resources Stock Down 22.1%
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALOD opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $933,945.00, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.44. Allied Resources has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.27.
Allied Resources Company Profile
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