JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Holdings Increased by Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2,333.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.9% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE JPM opened at $305.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $820.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $226.34 and a 52 week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and record markets/investment‑banking performance — JPM reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 results (EPS and revenue up ~10%), with record trading revenue that drove net income growth. This explains optimism about JPM’s earnings power. Q1 Results

Q1 beat and record markets/investment‑banking performance — JPM reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 results (EPS and revenue up ~10%), with record trading revenue that drove net income growth. This explains optimism about JPM’s earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Analyst price‑target upgrades provide support — Multiple shops raised targets (Argus to $355, Piper Sandler to $345, Truist to $332), signaling analyst confidence after the quarter. Argus PT Raise

Analyst price‑target upgrades provide support — Multiple shops raised targets (Argus to $355, Piper Sandler to $345, Truist to $332), signaling analyst confidence after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increases / preferred dividends declared — JPM increased its common dividend and declared dividends on multiple preferred series, supporting yield‑oriented demand. Preferred Dividends

Dividend increases / preferred dividends declared — JPM increased its common dividend and declared dividends on multiple preferred series, supporting yield‑oriented demand. Neutral Sentiment: Management flags macro/regulatory risks — CEO Jamie Dimon reiterated that the U.S. consumer and business remain resilient but warned of a “complex set of risks” (geopolitics, energy, deficits). This is background risk rather than an immediate earnings shock. Dimon Risks

Management flags macro/regulatory risks — CEO Jamie Dimon reiterated that the U.S. consumer and business remain resilient but warned of a “complex set of risks” (geopolitics, energy, deficits). This is background risk rather than an immediate earnings shock. Neutral Sentiment: Annual meeting / investor housekeeping — Shareholders’ virtual annual meeting set for May 19; procedural but relevant for governance watchers. Annual Meeting

Annual meeting / investor housekeeping — Shareholders’ virtual annual meeting set for May 19; procedural but relevant for governance watchers. Negative Sentiment: Trimmed NII outlook weighed on the stock — While Q1 beat, management trimmed full‑year net‑interest‑income guidance, which reduced forward earnings visibility and pressured the share price. NII Outlook Trimmed

Trimmed NII outlook weighed on the stock — While Q1 beat, management trimmed full‑year net‑interest‑income guidance, which reduced forward earnings visibility and pressured the share price. Negative Sentiment: Management caution on buybacks / valuation — Jamie Dimon and other execs signaled the stock “isn’t cheap” and suggested restraint on buybacks at high multiples, which can reduce near‑term buyback tailwinds. Buybacks Commentary

Management caution on buybacks / valuation — Jamie Dimon and other execs signaled the stock “isn’t cheap” and suggested restraint on buybacks at high multiples, which can reduce near‑term buyback tailwinds. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales and institutional trimming — CFO Jeremy Barnum and COO Jennifer Piepszak disclosed multi‑thousand‑share sales (executed under Rule 10b5‑1 plans) and a fund (Badgley Phelps) reported a material reduction in JPM holdings—these flows can add selling pressure or feed negative sentiment. SEC filing: CFO Sale and fund update: Fund Trim

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 86,776 shares of company stock worth $26,716,478 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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