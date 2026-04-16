What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for Arcadis FY2026 Earnings?

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2026

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAYFree Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Arcadis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.88. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcadis’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Arcadis’ FY2027 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARCAY. UBS Group cut shares of Arcadis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arcadis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCAY

Arcadis Price Performance

Shares of Arcadis stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05. Arcadis has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $75.99.

About Arcadis

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Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) is a leading global design and consultancy firm specializing in the built and natural environment. The company provides a wide range of professional services, including infrastructure design, water management, environmental consulting, project and program management, and advisory services. Arcadis partners with public- and private-sector clients to develop sustainable solutions for urbanization, resource scarcity, and climate change challenges.

Founded in 1888 with origins in Dutch waterway engineering, Arcadis has evolved into a multinational organization operating in more than 70 countries.

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