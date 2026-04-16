What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for Arcadis FY2026 Earnings?

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Arcadis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.88. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcadis’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Arcadis’ FY2027 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARCAY. UBS Group cut shares of Arcadis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arcadis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Arcadis Price Performance

Shares of Arcadis stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05. Arcadis has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $75.99.

About Arcadis

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Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) is a leading global design and consultancy firm specializing in the built and natural environment. The company provides a wide range of professional services, including infrastructure design, water management, environmental consulting, project and program management, and advisory services. Arcadis partners with public- and private-sector clients to develop sustainable solutions for urbanization, resource scarcity, and climate change challenges.

Founded in 1888 with origins in Dutch waterway engineering, Arcadis has evolved into a multinational organization operating in more than 70 countries.

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