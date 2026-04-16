Diversified Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Diversified Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.8% in the third quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VEU opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.75.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.