Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.6210, with a volume of 787220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANRO shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alto Neuroscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alto Neuroscience has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

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Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $808.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 1,048.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,784,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,027 shares in the last quarter.

About Alto Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto’s proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

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