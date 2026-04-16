Cwm LLC Buys 72,520 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,520 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $65,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,776,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,024,243,000 after purchasing an additional 724,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,809,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,506 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,302,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,060,536,000 after purchasing an additional 176,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,777,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,382,695,000 after purchasing an additional 725,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,921,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,414,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE IBM opened at $245.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $220.72 and a 52 week high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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