70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR) Shares Down 13.3% – Here’s Why

70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01. 2,437,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 27,884,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.

70688 (COR.L) Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £419,419.91 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02.

70688 (COR.L) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CORETX Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged providing cloud and managed information technology (IT) services. The Company offers a range of services including cloud and hosting, network and connectivity, collaboration, cyber security, managed services, and IT asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 70688 (COR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70688 (COR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.