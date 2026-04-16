Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.2440, with a volume of 1514546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Brightstar Lottery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Brightstar Lottery from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brightstar Lottery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Brightstar Lottery from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Brightstar Lottery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

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Brightstar Lottery Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14.

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Brightstar Lottery had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter.

Brightstar Lottery Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. Brightstar Lottery’s payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brightstar Lottery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightstar Lottery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brightstar Lottery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightstar Lottery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightstar Lottery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightstar Lottery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

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