MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,660 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.75, for a total value of $440,002.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,824.50. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $390,450.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,107.69. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Up 4.5%

MDB opened at $244.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.31. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $148.88 and a 1-year high of $444.72. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.34 and a beta of 1.60.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded MongoDB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.03.

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About MongoDB

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MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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